Grocery prices remain mostly stable
Cost of staple foods is largely unchanged over the past month, in contrast to the escalating cost of fuel
The recent spike in fuel prices has negatively impacted the pockets of most South Africans, but there is comfort in the knowledge that the prices of almost all the Daily Dispatch food basket staples have remained unchanged.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.