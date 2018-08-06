EC female farmer crowned province’s top entrepreneur
R250,000 prize will help Mdunyelwa expand her business dream
Inga Mdunyelwa, 23, a co-owner in a Pondoland brand milling plant, was crowned best Eastern Cape female entrepreneur of the year at the annual Female Entrepreneur of the Year awards last week, walking away with a R250,000 overall winner’s prize.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.