EC female farmer crowned province’s top entrepreneur

R250,000 prize will help Mdunyelwa expand her business dream

Inga Mdunyelwa, 23, a co-owner in a Pondoland brand milling plant, was crowned best Eastern Cape female entrepreneur of the year at the annual Female Entrepreneur of the Year awards last week, walking away with a R250,000 overall winner’s prize.

