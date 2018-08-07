CS Lewis classic comes to life at Guild

East London’s Guild Theatre will be a kaleidoscope of dance this week as the Christian Dance Academy’s The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe starts on Thursday. The show, which kicks off with a matinee at 3pm and another performance in the evening, is set to take audience members into a world where mythical creatures exist and magic is common.

