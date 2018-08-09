A boost for EC female film makers

In a male-dominated film industry, a group of women film makers have made it their mission to promote an inclusive and transformed film sector in the Eastern Cape. The Eastern Cape Women in Film (ECWIF) initiative was launched on Wednesday with the aim to upskill, motivate and empower women in the film industry, as well as create an active film economy in the province.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.