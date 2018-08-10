Debut album out for ex-Bulldog strummer
Former Border Bulldogs scrumhalf Wandile Mbambeni, who hung up his boots to strum his guitar and write songs four years ago, has released his debut album, Kwakumnandi. The album has been released through Gallo Record Company. The former Hudson Park High pupil told the Daily Dispatch he was now signed under the label.
