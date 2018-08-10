High tea raises funds to help girls

Women were celebrated at a lavish high tea held at Ronnies Motors Mitsubishi, hosted by founder of the Miss Eastern Cape Beauty with a Purpose pageant, Zikhona Ngxata. Ngxata said the high tea aimed to raise funds to empower young girls and women who have been victimised by gender-based violence through the ticket sales made from the inaugural event, which saw Amathole Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane deliver her keynote address alongside East London make up artist Afika Mbandazayo and national fashionis...

