On top of the world after tough Kilimanjaro climb

Butterworth’s Anda Nqonji can only go higher after amazing achievement

She threw up for most of the journey, felt dizzy, altitude got the best of her, almost gave up as her body could not take it anymore, but at the end of the day, she reached the peak of Africa as she successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro on Wednesday. What kept Butterworth-born Anda Nqonji, 27, going was knowing she had put her body on the line for a good cause.

