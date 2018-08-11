Young women set up own pop-up event

What started out as an idea to host a small market in a backyard, turned into a team effort between four young female entrepreneurs who are hosting a Women’s Day pop-up market set to boast more than 20 stalls on Saturday. Melissa Whitehead of Repeat Boutique, Lauren du Plessis of L’s Wrap Tie & Go, Erin Sims of Melon Clothing and Jessica Sanders of Cheeky Chic have formed a pop-up team and hope to make their first market a success.

