Chintsa set for band invasion

Be ready for a band invasion, thanks to The C-Club in Chintsa. The club has already brought East London the likes of the Parlotones, Beatenberg, Matthew Mole and now, as part of the Wild Coast Winter Festival, they are bringing in Gangs of Ballet, Jeremy Loops and Jesse Clegg, among many others. The Wild Coast Winter Festival is staged in conjunction with the Wild Coast Jikeleza Route Festival, that runs from August 17 to 26 August.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.