AKA set to dazzle EL audiences

The World Is Yours hit-maker AKA is bringing his Touch My Blood tour to East London’s latest entertainment spot, Roots Lifestyle at the weekend. Roots Lifestyle, in Orange Grove, will also officially launch their venue when they host the Supa Mega on Saturday. The place was formerly known as Ground X but it is now under new management.

