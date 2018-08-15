Competition heats up for souper night

Kei Mouth, Morgan Bay revive long standing soup rivalry contest

An age-old rivalry between two picturesque coastal towns is hotting up and will come to the boil on Thursday evening when residents put their taste buds to the test in the Kei Mouth versus Morgan Bay soup challenge. The soup war, which was started by former Kei Mouth Country Club president Andrew Baisley 12 years ago, but fell off the annual calendar, was revived last year with Morgan Bay winning the hotly contested honour by just one point.

