Idyllic ocean holiday home
The estate, with a total of 340 homes, is gated with 24-hour security. Most properties have stunning seaviews
Tucked away on a lush pocket of land a stone’s throw from Igoda Beach, lies Coral Beach Estate in Winterstrand and the holiday home of Sharon Slater.
The Balinese-style villa, designed by Cape Town-based architect Martin Geringer, is an airy, double-storey home accessorised by American-style shuttering.
Four bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms and balconies and a host of other luxury modern conveniences contribute to it being a welcome escape from city living.
The house, which has beach views from almost every room, has two living rooms, one of which is located upstairs allowing for it to be used as a chic pyjama lounge.
Leading from the spacious open plan kitchen is a braai room in the form of an enclosed patio, which has direct beach access.
There is also a balcony leading out from the main bedroom which overlooks the swimming pool and garden.
The décor is a combination of this year and yesteryear with antique cabinets leading the way to a modern fitted kitchen.
Furnishings in the lounge play on the beach theme with different hues of grey and blue, and all-white linen is used throughout the bedrooms.
The Balinese-style villa, designed by Cape Town-based architect Martin Geringer, is an airy, double-storey home accessorised by American-style shuttering.
Johannesburg-based Slater said she and her husband sourced most of the furniture from junk stores in and around Johannesburg.
“For example the headboard in the main bedroom is a window frame taken from a fire station. In one of the other bedrooms I used a door as a headboard. I didn’t repaint that door either, it still has some of its original blue paint visible underneath and I just kept it there,” she said.
“The rest of the furniture I just bought as I went along. Whenever I saw something I would grab it, especially the little knick-knacks I've placed throughout the house.”
According to Slater, the grey and blue colour scheme is mostly influenced by the location.
“If you’ve got a house by the sea then it’s nice to have a bit of blue in the house because it’s the colour of the sea and the sky,” she said.
Coral Beach Estate, a Netcash and Nudevco development, currently has a total of 340 houses on the estate, 73 of which are already lived in.
This gated and fenced estate offers buyers three types of homes to choose from, with a plot-and-plan option available.
They range from the Balinese-styled ocean villas, ocean houses and forest homes.
Sales director Donovan Grey said the ocean villas are the bigger type homes which range from four to seven bedrooms, followed by ocean houses which are between three to five bedrooms and forest homes which have three forest-facing bedrooms.
“Some of the best features of most of these homes are the seaviews which are visible from almost every house situated on the estate,” Grey said.
“Another big drawcard is that this property is fenced with 24-hour security which patrol the grounds. Access is based on a biometric system.”
Slater, who has placed the house on the market, said they were selling because their lives were in Johannesburg.
“When we bought the house we thought we would one day have grandkids we could stay there with one day. Both my sons are unmarried so that hasn’t happened yet. And our lives are basically in Johannesburg so we don’t use the house much.
“We like East London so if we do ever want another house there we would look for something closer to town,” she concluded.
Please sign in or register to comment.