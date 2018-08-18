Idyllic ocean holiday home

Tucked away on a lush pocket of land a stone’s throw from Igoda Beach, lies Coral Beach Estate in Winterstrand and the holiday home of Sharon Slater.

The Balinese-style villa, designed by Cape Town-based architect Martin Geringer, is an airy, double-storey home accessorised by American-style shuttering.

Four bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms and balconies and a host of other luxury modern conveniences contribute to it being a welcome escape from city living.

The house, which has beach views from almost every room, has two living rooms, one of which is located upstairs allowing for it to be used as a chic pyjama lounge.

Leading from the spacious open plan kitchen is a braai room in the form of an enclosed patio, which has direct beach access.

There is also a balcony leading out from the main bedroom which overlooks the swimming pool and garden.

The décor is a combination of this year and yesteryear with antique cabinets leading the way to a modern fitted kitchen.

Furnishings in the lounge play on the beach theme with different hues of grey and blue, and all-white linen is used throughout the bedrooms.