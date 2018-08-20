After initially being coy about her romance‚ Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and US baseball star Tim Tebow seem to be stepping out of their shells.

Demi first confirmed that she was dating Tim during an interview on 947's Breakfast show last month.

However‚ for the first time earlier this week‚ Demi gushed over Tim on Instagram and shared a picture of them together.

Tim celebrated his birthday and Demi could hide the love.

"You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives."

In the interview with Anele Mdoda and her team‚ Demi said Tim was a blessing in her life.

"He's very special and just such a big blessing in my life."

Swoon!