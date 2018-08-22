Stage is set for musical matrics at Stirling High

Two talented Stirling High matrics will combine their talents to perform Broadway musical numbers at the school’s auditorium. Daniel Anderson, 18, who made a name for himself in East London by impersonating Elvis when he was just eight years old and has appeared in several musicals since, joined up with classmate Daniel Brodie, 18, a classical pianist who already has the equivalent of a four- year degree in piano performance.

