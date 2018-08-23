Dispatch journalist in line for Satma award

Daily Dispatch traditional affairs correspondent Lulamile Feni will defend his best cultural print media journalist title at this year’s South African Traditional Music Achievers Awards.

Feni is up against Mthobisi Sithole, a journalist from KwaZulu-Natal newspaper Ilanga.

Tshawe – Feni is affectionately called by his clan name in media circles – said he was honoured to once again be nominated.

“I have travelled to many different villages telling the stories of my people.

“Nothing brings me greater joy than knowing that traditional affairs stories are told in a big paper such as the Daily Dispatch,” he said.