Dispatch journalist in line for Satma award
Daily Dispatch traditional affairs correspondent Lulamile Feni will defend his best cultural print media journalist title at this year’s South African Traditional Music Achievers Awards.
Feni is up against Mthobisi Sithole, a journalist from KwaZulu-Natal newspaper Ilanga.
Tshawe – Feni is affectionately called by his clan name in media circles – said he was honoured to once again be nominated.
“I have travelled to many different villages telling the stories of my people.
“Nothing brings me greater joy than knowing that traditional affairs stories are told in a big paper such as the Daily Dispatch,” he said.
Rally behind me to keep this trophy in theLulamile 'Tshawe' Feni
The Daily Dispatch Mthatha bureau chief said he would love for the award to remain in the Eastern Cape.
“I would like to encourage everyone in the Eastern Cape to rally behind me to keep this trophy in the province,” he said.
To vote for Feni, SMS “SATMA161” to 33888. Anyone can vote as many times as they like. Each SMS costs R1.50.
Voting closes on September 18 and the awards ceremony will take place on September 29 in Mahikeng.
Other Eastern Cape nominees include:
- Best newcomer, best afro soul and best song of the year: Abantwana (Intonga Yakho);
- Best poet: Lucy Mbali;
- Best traditional community radio DJ: Sivuyile Gova (Ingwane FM), Silulami “Dumza” Dumezweni (Nkqubela FM), Jikijwa (Ngqushwa FM), Ntando Kondo (Kumkani FM) and Siyabonga Jingose (Unitra Community Radio);
- Best isiXhosa album: Thando Mtyhobile (Kwa-Nothenga), Siphokazi (Siphokazi), Sondle (Ndicholiseleni) and Lingekile Ndolokolo (Igwiba);
- Best traditional music airplay radio station of the year: TruFM and Umhlobo Wenene FM;
- Best traditional music radio programme of the year: Lavuth’iBhayi (Umhlobo Wenene FM), Sgida Ngengoma (TruFM); and
- Best traditional radio presenter of the year: Monwabisi Bangi “Gudla” (Umhlobo Wenene FM) and Sthembele Thomas (TruFM).
