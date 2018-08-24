Art from plastic waste

Creating creatures from rubbish to encourage awareness for recycling

Sculptures made from plastic waste washed up on beaches as well as dumped plastic retrieved from public spaces will be fashioned into dramatic sculptures at Pinecreek to draw attention to the environmental crisis caused by single-use plastic. Because the idea is still in its formative stages, organiser Dean Knox of Jonginenge Eco Adventure said the project may take the form of one giant sculpture of a marine creature or a series of smaller sculptures individually made by schools or other green-...

