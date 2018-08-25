Luxury living on the Nahoon

It’s hard to believe that a prime piece of land near East London’s Nahoon River was once a brick-making factory, complete with commercial oven where the rectangular building blocks were baked.

Fast forward 40 years and, in its place, is a scenic lifestyle estate for the high-end of the market, overlooking the Nahoon River.

Riverside Lifestyle Estate, situated on the banks of the river, features both free-standing homes and apartment blocks. Located within the estate is a bistro, a daycare centre, a convenience store and a fully equipped gym with a pool and a squash court. Estate salesman Ralph Rudansky said the first phase of the development, owned by the WF Osner Group, has 83 free-standing homes, with phase two offering 139 apartments situated in 13 blocks.

The third phase, which is still under construction, will offer a further 136 free-standing homes.All houses and apartment blocks feature white exteriors with black, slanting roofs.

Within the two- or three-bedroom homes – a mix of single and double-storey structures – there are beautiful airy rooms fitted with all the modern conveniences, including solar geysers.

The houses have one full bathroom and an en-suite, and glass doors that open up to the gardens.

The apartments, which offer bachelor-style living with two or three bedrooms, also feature built-in kitchens and cupboards in the bedrooms.The river-facing apartments, 23 duplexes called the Brick Factory, all have balconies which overlook the tranquil estate gardens.

“People have responded very well to this estate and the bulk of the buyers are from East London, although we do get the odd buyer from Mthatha and surrounding areas,” Rudansky said, adding that 70% of the buyers were homeowners with the other 30% buying units as an investment.

“We have multiple owners too, such as those people who bought units in the first phase and then again in the second phase.”

According to Rudansky, the two major drawcards for the gated estate are its convenient location and 24-hour security with access control.

“The estate is situated close to both the N2 and N6 highways, as well as Two Rivers Drive, which is an easy back route to Hemingways Mall,” he said.

“We also have some rich history here.“We still have some of the features of the brick factory, which closed some 40 years ago.

We left some of the machines out in the open for both residents and guests to see. “There are also some pictures of what the factory looked like.

“The chimney is still there, as is the steel structure of the factory. The factory was gutted to erect the modern apartments, leaving the outside structure for all to see. “The theme of the brick factory was used throughout. The bistro in the estate is called the Brickmakers Bistro,” Rudansky added.