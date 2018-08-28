So 'Brooke Logan' lands in PE & Trollip is gone?
The Bold and the Beautiful actress Katherine Kelly Lang jetted into Mzansi on Monday to take part in the grueling Ironman Championships in Port Elizabeth this weekend and nearly shut down the internet.
The actress, who has played the role of Brooke Logan whose turbulent love life has captivated audiences for more than three decades will also visit historic sites around the country and hold a meet and greet with fans at Menlyn Mall at 11 am and at Maponya Mall on September 5.
Katherine's first stop of her countrywide tour was PE where she was greeted by adoring fans at the airport.
Katherine Lang aka Brooke Logan arrives in #NMB to partake in 70.3 World Ironman Champs #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/UZt64yzGSH— janine lee (@JanineCLee) August 27, 2018
#SABC3TheStageIsYours It was 🔥 🔥 at #BEEUWFM this morning! @UWFM88_106FM #TheBoldSABC3Tour pic.twitter.com/wSnHWBw1Yd— SABC 3 (@SABC3) August 28, 2018
Shortly after it emerged that Katherine had landed, Twitter went into detective mode to link the removal of former Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Athol Trollip to her man-eater character.
So Brooke Logan arrives in PE and #AtholTrollip is no longer Mayor of #NMBCouncil. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful tomorrow to what happens next pic.twitter.com/EuTgsvFnXA— Real Steven Taylor (@StevenTaylorSA) August 27, 2018
Brooke Logan steps into PE...and steals Athol Trollip as he is missing from #NMBCouncil— Soni Mokoena (@Soni_Sepoko) August 27, 2018
The Twitter streets have also been filled with hilarious memes and jokes about Brooke Logan and the reason why she's here.
The reasons ranged from collecting AKA to attending a special dribbler's convention.
