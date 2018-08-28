Lifestyle

Unathi Msengana gives fans taste of new music

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 28 August 2018

It was the culmination of months of hard work that saw Unathi Msengana’s fans gather to celebrate her new album at the Lyric Theatre recently‚ where the Sonini hitmaker gave a two-hour performance. Fans braved the cold weather to show their support for Unathi and her latest musical effort‚ Unathi: Brave‚ True and Strong.

