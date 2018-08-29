EL woman’s giraffe wedding pic goes viral

Norman’s photo attracts interest from UK, New York, Middle East media

When a massive giraffe photobombed her wedding shoot, East London wedding photographer Stephanie Norman had no idea the photograph would go viral and be in demand from media houses the world over. Norman, 28, who was a Daily Dispatch news photographer for five years until 2016, now owns Stephanie Norman Photography and has shot scores of weddings, but none of her pictures have ever caused a global stir of this magnitude.

