Lifestyle

WATCH | The Lillian Dube 'titty' comment that defeated the internet

By Kyle Zeeman - 30 August 2018

Veteran actress Lillian Dube had the internet in a tizz on Wednesday when she asked Thomas Mlambo on live television what he sucks on‚ if not "titty".'

The star‚ who just a few weeks ago claimed she had several sex toys appeared on SABC 1's Sport at 10 on Wednesday and told Thomas it was important to suck on "tittys".

"I encourage men to suck those tittys and I encourage women...is it embarrassing? You don't suck a titty? What do you suck? You must suck something?" she said‚ as Thomas hid his face in embarrassment.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral.

Lillian has previously spoken about the benefits of sucking on a breast as a way of detecting cancer‚ but had the streets in a mess with her question to Thomas.

Soon the internet was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about Lillian and Thomas.

Even actress Rami Chuene joined in the banter‚ telling her followers that she wanted to be Ma Lillian when she grows up.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Mayor admits toilet project had a shaky start
‘I am ready and willing to face cross-examination from anybody’- Themba Maseko
X