WATCH | The Lillian Dube 'titty' comment that defeated the internet

Veteran actress Lillian Dube had the internet in a tizz on Wednesday when she asked Thomas Mlambo on live television what he sucks on‚ if not "titty".'

The star‚ who just a few weeks ago claimed she had several sex toys appeared on SABC 1's Sport at 10 on Wednesday and told Thomas it was important to suck on "tittys".

"I encourage men to suck those tittys and I encourage women...is it embarrassing? You don't suck a titty? What do you suck? You must suck something?" she said‚ as Thomas hid his face in embarrassment.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral.