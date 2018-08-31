Rapper Moola doles out the big money

‘Purple Rain’ hitmaker gives fans chance to win R1,000 every day

East London rapper Moola has gone on a marketing strategy with a difference – killing two birds with one stone in the process. He is promoting his Purple Rain single through the #PurpleRainChallenge – while also rewarding some lucky fans with R1,000 every day. Moola, real name Vuyolwethu Raziya, got the idea to promote his latest single, Purple Rain, through the challenge from American award-winning hitmaker Drake, whose #KikiChallenge set social media abuzz.

