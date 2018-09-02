Yvonne’s face features in Maboneng

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch, Chaka Chaka said the news of her face being the one chosen from a list of five South African artists left her feeling “greatly humbled”.

“God gives to me and then I give of myself and my time. When people pick up all that I do and come and appreciate me, it’s always such a humbling experience,” she said.

Chaka Chaka has inspired many with a music career and humanitarian work that has spanned over three decades. Earlier in August, she was also appointed as the health and nutrition ambassador for the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad).

On being Nepad ambassador, she said she had dedicated the last 14 years of her life advocating for nutritional health in the continent.