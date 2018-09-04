Soup kitchen to feed needy of Madonisi
Women work together to ensure villagers who take medication get fed
Rural residents of Madonisi village near Mthatha will no longer have to take life-saving chronic medication on empty stomachs thanks to a new non-profit organisation run by a group of women which has set up a soup kitchen. To close Women’s Month celebrations, Madonisi-based NPO B&X Ray’s Caregivers and Women Support on Friday officially unveiled their soup kitchen to help impoverished residents, especially those on chronic medication, with nourishment.
