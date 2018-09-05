Kelly Khumalo: I’m still struggling with rejection and trust
Despite being involved in several high-profile romances over the years‚ Kelly Khumalo says she struggles with rejection and trust in a relationship.
The star has never been shy to talk about her love life and told Tbo Touch this week that she wasn't just looking for a perfect man but "the perfect man for me".
When asked what might hold her back‚ Kelly admitted that her battle with rejection may sometimes get in the way of finding Mr Right.
"I am still struggling with rejection. I cannot deal with rejection. Even in a relationship‚ if I don't know how you feel about me‚ I'm not going to be that girl who tells you upfront how I feel because I am afraid of how you might take it or what if it isn't reciprocated. Rejection."
The songstress said another battle was trust.
"I don't trust...I need to trust. For me‚ I struggle with that. I am probably the only person I trust."
Chatting to her friend and radio presenter Thami Dish on Touch HD recently Kelly said she was sometimes scared of telling people she was single because people thought she had it all.
"Everybody goes through things but somehow it becomes taboo when Kelly goes through it. You are even afraid to say‚ 'I'm actually single' because everyone is gonna think‚ 'Kelly you have it all. You are beautiful‚ you are talented' and I'm like 'uh ah.'"
And while Kelly's quest to find the perfect man for her continues‚ she told Metro FM's DJ Fresh earlier this year that she has never really been in love the way she wanted.
"I don't think I've ever been in love‚ or loved the way I wished to be. It's always been about who's around me and who's giving me attention. It's never really been about love or being in love with a particular person‚" Kelly said.
