Kelly Khumalo: I’m still struggling with rejection and trust

The songstress said another battle was trust.

"I don't trust...I need to trust. For me‚ I struggle with that. I am probably the only person I trust."

Chatting to her friend and radio presenter Thami Dish on Touch HD recently Kelly said she was sometimes scared of telling people she was single because people thought she had it all.

"Everybody goes through things but somehow it becomes taboo when Kelly goes through it. You are even afraid to say‚ 'I'm actually single' because everyone is gonna think‚ 'Kelly you have it all. You are beautiful‚ you are talented' and I'm like 'uh ah.'"

And while Kelly's quest to find the perfect man for her continues‚ she told Metro FM's DJ Fresh earlier this year that she has never really been in love the way she wanted.

"I don't think I've ever been in love‚ or loved the way I wished to be. It's always been about who's around me and who's giving me attention. It's never really been about love or being in love with a particular person‚" Kelly said.