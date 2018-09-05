Kholeka performs on stages she dreamt about

Dubula has fought with almost all her managers to get where she is today and she has no regrets. She said she only gained freedom to express herself and sing her own songs the way she wanted the day she started working with the late music producer, Bigboy Mlangeni.

Dubula has released her new album titled Your word, Alibuyi lilambatha, after a five-year break.

Her journey to stardom started in the early 90s.

“We used to sing at weddings and funerals, but I wanted to see myself performing for hundreds and hundreds of crowds on big stages. I told myself if Rebecca Malope managed to do it, I could do it as well,” she said.

Her break came when she accompanied staff of a Willowvale hardware store to East London for a funeral. She was spotted by Koko Godlo, who introduced her to Tshepo Nzimande.

“I was auditioned over the phone. Koko called Nzimande and I called him. He then asked that I sing so that he could hear my voice,” she said.

After releasing a few albums with Nzimande at Bula Music, Kholeka worked with different companies until she established her own music label, Kholeka Music Productions.