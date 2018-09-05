Singer performs on stages she dreamt about

Growing up in the rural village of Willowvale, gospel singer Kholeka Dubula always dreamt of performing on big stages. Three decades later, she is doing exactly that. However, her journey to the top has not been smooth sailing. From contract disputes to non-payment of royalties, the Willowvale-born singer has experienced many challenges along the way.

