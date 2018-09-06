Arts to horse racing on CHDM heritage celebrations menu

Chris Hani District Municipality has a list of activities lined up as part of its heritage month celebrations.

Addressing the media during the municipality’s business breakfast, acting executive mayor, Mthethunzima Jack, said they had decided to celebrate heritage month as well as showcase the district’s tourism potential.

“The theme of this year’s celebrations is ‘The year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: united in restoring and celebrating our living heritage’.

“This is in line with the national call to honour the two stalwarts in their 100 years,” he said.

He said the area had a rich history and prided itself as the launching pad for the national liberation heritage route in 2008, which gave birth to the CHDM liberation heritage route.

Jack said this year’s celebrations would begin on Friday with indigenous games in Komani, where CHDM employees would take on the sector departments, with the intention of fostering unity and encouraging a culture of wellness, while preserving and promoting heritage.

“On the same day, a prominent academic, Dr Somadoda Fikeni, will be sharing his indigenous knowledge, history and politics with the people of this district in the Komani town hall,” he said.