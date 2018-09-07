Wheelchairs gift brings joy

Rotary Club of Gately thrilled after receiving donation from the UK

The Rotary Club of Gately received a donation of 150 electronic and ‘push type’ wheelchairs as well as crutches, walkers, walking sticks, toys, mattresses, bed rails and more from the Wheelchair Foundation UK. The shipping container was unloaded on Thursday at the club’s warehouse, from where the refurbished and second-hand items will be distributed to local organisations in need.

