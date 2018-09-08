Berlin November hits full stride with R1m injection
The Eastern Cape government will inject R1m into the much-anticipated fifth annual Berlin November rural horseracing spectacle. The race will be staged in Berlin, situated 47km from East London, on November 24. Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa announced the financial boost during a glitzy media launch at the Chairman’s Bistro on the East London beachfront on Thursday evening.
