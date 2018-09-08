Blessed with gift of hearing
EL girl with congenital condition gets donated digital hearing-aid implanted
A young East London girl was granted the gift of specialised hearing thanks to a digital hearing-aid that was plugged into her ear. Clear, uninterrupted sound passed through 11-year-old Dineo Skenjana’s ears for the first time on Monday when she completed an eight-week procedure to have a digital hearing-aid implanted on her inner and outer ear at Frere Hospital.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.