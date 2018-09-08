Blessed with gift of hearing

EL girl with congenital condition gets donated digital hearing-aid implanted

A young East London girl was granted the gift of specialised hearing thanks to a digital hearing-aid that was plugged into her ear. Clear, uninterrupted sound passed through 11-year-old Dineo Skenjana’s ears for the first time on Monday when she completed an eight-week procedure to have a digital hearing-aid implanted on her inner and outer ear at Frere Hospital.

