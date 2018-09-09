Guild musical hits the mark
Theatre luminaries put their spin on love, relationships in upcoming show
Portraying over 50 characters, a cast of four local theatre gurus – namely Marc Williams, Kay Mosiane, Megan Francis and Marcel Corson – star in Amanda Bothma’s production of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change starting at the Guild Theatre on Wednesday. As one of the longest running off-Broadway musicals to date, the satirical production delves into the world of relationships and love throughout life.
