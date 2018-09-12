Mdantsane community saviour feeds body and soul
NPO founder, 76, has a passion for empowering and feeding the needy
Florence Mvana is on a mission to alleviate hunger in her community. Having founded Siyazakha Community Project, an NPO based in Mdantsane’s NU3, Mvana, 76, focuses on uplifting the community through recreational activities, and giving food parcels to needy families. These are often child-headed homes, as well as families where no one is employed.
