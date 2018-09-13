Food on show to tempt even the most jaded of palates

East London’s ICC filled with the aroma of delicious edibles

Aromas spilt out of the East London ICC on Thursday as food suppliers showed off their delectable treats at the food trade show. From cocktail pies, deep fried pancakes and Southern style coated chicken to fragrant spices, traditional cheeses and yoghurts, exhibitors from all over the country put on mouth-watering displays at the annual show hosted by an East London food supply company, Fridge Foods.

