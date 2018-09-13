Lifestyle

Food on show to tempt even the most jaded of palates

East London’s ICC filled with the aroma of delicious edibles

By Madeleine Chaput - 14 September 2018

Aromas spilt out of the East London ICC on Thursday as food suppliers showed off their delectable treats at the food trade show. From cocktail pies, deep fried pancakes and Southern style coated chicken to fragrant spices, traditional cheeses and yoghurts, exhibitors from all over the country put on mouth-watering displays at the annual show hosted by an East London food supply company, Fridge Foods.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zondo rejects Guptas’ request to cross-examine witnesses
Thief with a sweet tooth dubbed sugar daddy caught on CCTV footage
X