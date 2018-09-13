Whale of a time raising awareness

Construction of a whale sculpture made from eco bricks, on the lawns outside East London’s Pine Creek, is going swimmingly.

Dean Knox, of Jonginenge, and his team started laying the bricks – termed “layering” -- in sections of the 3D whale structure. The team, with public support, is raising awareness around the growing problem of plastic pollution in the oceans and on land.

“The project is big and it is going to take thousands of bricks, so everyone who wants to lend a hand is more than welcome to do so,” said Knox.

Eco bricks are plastic bottles filled with compacted plastic trash.

On Wednesday, staff from Life St Dominic’s Hospital delivered 500 eco bricks. They were joined by pupils bearing bricks from Lilyfontein Primary School.

Knox said they were working against the clock as the whale needed to be complete by the weekend when the Big Green Expo was scheduled to take place.

Entrance to the expo, from Friday to Sunday, and hosted on the fields next to Pine Creek, is free of charge.

Knox said the whale was being built after much consultation with local eco-warriors, schools, surfers and like minded people.

“I am excited and look forward to to seeing the finished product. I have faith in the Buffalo City community to get involved,” said the school teacher who turned the beach and ocean into his classroom.