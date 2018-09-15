Trash is designer’s treasure
Unique set and costume designs made from recycled materials will be on show at the annual Big Green Expo
Advocating for a culture of re-using and recycling on the theatre scene, textile designer and recent set designer for The Last Straw - Audette Jooste - is displaying her unique set and costume designs made from recycled trash at the annual Big Green Expo. From plastic, cardboard, paper and polystyrene, visitors can take a look at the magic some garbage and a little bit of glue, spray paint and creativity can produce.
