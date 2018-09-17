Good cause puts spring in participants’ step

Fun parade for charity anything but boring

It was a heady combination of exercise, batons and torque on Saturday at non-profit company Black Pearl Foundation's spring parade. Kicking off from the Nahoon Beach lifesaver's shack, the 5km parade began with a colourful procession led by the Lilyfontein Primary School drum majorettes with a motorcycle club, the Road Eagles, following closely behind.

