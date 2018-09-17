Good cause puts spring in participants’ step
Fun parade for charity anything but boring
It was a heady combination of exercise, batons and torque on Saturday at non-profit company Black Pearl Foundation's spring parade. Kicking off from the Nahoon Beach lifesaver's shack, the 5km parade began with a colourful procession led by the Lilyfontein Primary School drum majorettes with a motorcycle club, the Road Eagles, following closely behind.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.