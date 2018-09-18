Stars step up to empower women
Students at the Walter Sisulu Butterworth campus were treated to a star-studded Women Empowerment Seminar and Gala Dinner on Saturday. Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane said in a release that the programme sought to develop balanced, self-confident women. She said they wanted to see “women who know their worth and their strength and who understand the power within them, and are able to use it to navigate their way through life”.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.