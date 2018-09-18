Stars step up to empower women

Students at the Walter Sisulu Butterworth campus were treated to a star-studded Women Empowerment Seminar and Gala Dinner on Saturday. Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane said in a release that the programme sought to develop balanced, self-confident women. She said they wanted to see “women who know their worth and their strength and who understand the power within them, and are able to use it to navigate their way through life”.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.