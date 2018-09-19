EL-born comics embrace chance to shine with Trevor
Noah’s NationWild show gives duo a platform to showcase their talent
Two East London-born comedians have been handpicked by Trevor Noah to feature in his first Showmax series titled Trevor Noah presents NationWild. Mbu Msongelwa and Virgil Prins were selected to feature in Noah’s 13-part, 23-minute comedy showcase, where each episode presents one of South Africa’s funniest comedians – as picked by Noah.
