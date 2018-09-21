NPO on recycling initiative drive

In an effort to become a self-sustainable non-profit organisation, Land of The Living have started a registered recycling business in Buffalo City which aims to provide an income for unemployed youth and have a positive impact on the environment.

“Land of The Living has been around for the last eight years, as a ministry-based organisation helping existing NPOs in the community and bringing different NPOs and community leaders together, but we only formally registered as an NPO at the beginning of this year,” said director Scott Worley, who is originally from the USA but has been in the province for 14 years and has 20 years of experience in community work.

He said Joshua Achaempong, the organisation’s training programme head, was training unemployed youths in basic business skills in Mdantsane, Mzamomhle, Scenery Park and the Cambridge Location.