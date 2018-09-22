Dressing initiates to reflect culture
SA designer showcases his colourful solutions for young Xhosa initiates
When Port Elizabeth-born internationally-renowned knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo decided to explore his unique cultural designs, looking for alternative solutions for amakrwala (Xhosa initiates) traditional dress, little did he know that it would change his life for good. Ngxokolo, 30, whose award-winning designs feature on international fashion ramps including the Milan Fashion Week, was on Thursday night bestowed with a special recognition award by the office of the MEC of economic develop...
