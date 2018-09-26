Clivia Show in full bloom this weekend

From pretty pastel petals to deep orange hues, visitors can expect a kaleidoscope of colour at the Border Clivia Interest Group’s annual Clivia Show in East London this weekend.

Starting on Saturday with a vibrant display of clivias and show-entry plants, the show has been running for more than 20 years and is a must-see for gardeners.

“Twenty years ago there were only yellow and orange flowers, but this has changed over the years as the plants have been hybridised to produce unique combinations and a whole host of new colours will be on display at the show,” said group member Peter Miles.

Divided into a range of colour classes and categories, the show-entry plants will be judged accordingly and while vivid flowery beauties will entice viewers, odd colours and pristine leaves might just steal the show.

“There are multiple categories, such as ‘first flowering’ for plants that have only flowered once which means the colours may not be as rich, as well as a category where the plant and its leaves are actually more important than its flower. We even have a colour class where the flower is a unique brown with a green centre,” said Miles.

From learning how to harvest, re-pot, hybridise and pollinate clivias, visitors will receive an informative experience as daily talks, question-and-answer sessions and books will be on offer.

Raffles with prestigious flowery prizes will also take place, making some gardening enthusiasts the proud new owners of clivias worth anything from R1,200 to R3,000.

Miles added that one of his brother’s prized clivias was recently auctioned at the International Clivia Conference in Johannesburg for R22,000.

“It takes a lot of work and care to get the plants to show standard,” he added.

Border Clivia Interest Group chair Fritz Potgieter said: “We really look forward to the show every year. There are always new strains and hybrids. We even have some top exhibitors from Grahamstown and Port Alfred coming to display their plants this year.”

The show, at Pioneer Nursery in Gonubie, runs from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 1pm on Sunday. Entry is free.