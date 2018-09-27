WATCH | Jaziel Brothers to perform in East London

“East London is like our second home. The love and support we get whenever we are here is overwhelming. We are very humbled for that,” he said.

He said most of the songs they will be performing will be from their latest album, Out of the Box, but said they will also sing their popular songs like Gumba, Woza and Ndinike indawo.

“Our performances are normally wide. We will start from where we began our journey until where we are and sings those popular songs people know.

“We do not like singing song from one album when we are doing a show as if it is an album launch,” he said.

The brothers had a sold out show at the same venue last year and their return, according to Luthando, was because of the overwhelming support shown by BCM music lovers .

He said their fans could also look forward to their collaborative performance with the Amazulu hitmaker.

“We have decided to bring her along since we featured her in the song [My Baby] and our fans in East London will see us performing the song, live together, something we have never done since the album was released,” he said.

“We have performed the together before, but it was never in front of the audience,” he said.

Luthando said they will also give their fans a taste of their upcoming album which is due to be released next year.

“We have already started working on it. We are constantly working on a new material. We release our albums after three years, but in between we do production and performances.

“At the moment we are still continuing pushing Out of the Box, but next year it will bee something else again,” he said.

He said it was their understanding of behind the scenes that has helped them remain relevant.“People come and go, but through God’s grace we have managed and even released an album after 10 years.

“People are still hungry for our music, we appreciate that a lot. It happens sometimes that people love your first album and when you come with something new, they don’t receive it well because they compare you with the first album,” he said.

“For us, relevancy comes from paying attention to different things like doing research and listening to music of other people.”

Tickets are R300 at Computicket and will also be available at the @Venue at Hemingways.