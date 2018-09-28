Men need to share pain

Until “broken men” open up and talk about their ordeals like being molested when they were young, violence against women and children will persist.

This is according to SA Music Award winning artist Siseko Pame, who was molested as a teenager.

As a result, Pame will officially launch “Buffalo City says no to drugs” – a campaign aimed at encouraging men not to use drugs – while also calling for an end of gender-based violence and child abuse.

But before launching the campaign on social networking sites on Saturday, Pame will take music lovers on a musical journey when he performs live at the Guild Theatre in East London on Friday night.

Then on Saturday, the self-confessed former crystal meth user will launch the campaign.

The 2018 Sama African Adult contemporary winner said Friday’s show will feature music from his award-winning album, Ilanga.

The show will be designed to showcase Pame’s journey through music and visual art.

He said he will be celebrating the success of his album and winning the Sama award this year.

Then after wowing music lovers, Pame will launch the anti-drugs campaign, which he describes as him playing an active role in social responsibility.

The campaign is about taking a stand against drug abuse and women and children abuse.

Siseko said his past experiences of being molested as a young boy of 13 years of age, and his personal encounter with drug abuse propelled him to start the campaign against social injustice in society.

Pame was addicted to crystal meth in 2016 but managed to beat the addiction.

Pame said his childhood trauma and not disclosing what had happened to him resulted in him having low self-esteem and anger issues.

He said many men were victims of undisclosed traumatic experiences, which resulted in them being bitter and angry, with many turning to drugs, and others leading violent lives.

“People wonder why men are so angry and violent.

“Men never talk about their problems. Instead they harbour unwanted resentment and anger, resulting in their actions,” he said.

Pame said talking about being molested and going to counselling sessions helped him heal emotionally.

“It is only when I started disclosing to my family and the public at large about what happened to me as a child and through counselling sessions that I found emotional healing,” Pame said.

He said the time to stand up against all social ills was now, and the launch of his new campaign aims to deal with “broken men” by encouraging them to talk more openly about their problems.

“If men would heal then women and children would be safe,” he said.

Initially, Pame had planned to gather men in Buffalo City Metro and march, but “transportation glitches” forced him to launch it on social networking sites.

He has urged men to assemble in different locations and take pictures in groups and post them on social networking sites under the hashtag #BuffaloCitySaysNoToDrugs.

Tickets for Friday’s show are R150 at Computicket and the Guild Theatre.

The show starts at 7pm.