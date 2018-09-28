Unathi’s album all about spreading message of hope

Known as Igeza lengoma [loosely translated music fanatic], gospel artist Unathi Ndzube will launch her third studio album, Praise and Worship Chapter 2 at Lovedale College in King William’s Town on Saturday. Her latest offering is a sequel to Praise and Worship Chapter 1. But the artist of Iyasebenza lento ka Thixo fame describes the album as being filled with testimony of how she got through her adversities.

