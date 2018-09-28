It's been five months since Babes Wodumo was confronted by radio host Masechaba Ndlovu about abuse allegations during a live interview on Metro FM and the Wololo hitmaker has revealed that she's still waiting for an apology.

In the interview Babes was questioned about allegedly being abused at the hands of her boyfriend and music boss Mampintsha.

Masechaba and her co-host Mo Flava have both since admitted that the interview could have been handled differently.

During a sit down interview with TshisaLIVE Babes said ever since the controversial interview she has developed major anxiety towards the media.

Babes said that she expected to receive a personal apology but dololo yet.

"First of all... they stepped out of line and decided to splash my personal matters on live radio and that's not okay. Everything they spoke about really had nothing to do with them.

"I am still waiting for them to come apologise to me and say‚ 'Babes‚ we apologise for the way things happened and the way we spoke to you and about you.' Because what they should have done is talk to me beforehand about what they planned to talk about on a public platform and if they had I would have told them straight up that I am not interested."

The Wololo hitmaker explained that she learnt a hard lesson that day and that when she ran off crying‚ people thought it was due to the "abuse" but in fact she was just shocked at what just happened in the interview.

"People saw videos of me crying and connected the dots based on what was said. But actually‚ I was just shocked."

Babes said in retrospect she wondered if Masechaba and Mo Flava would have been okay if the tables were turned.

The songstress also made reference to a statement issued by Masechaba in July confirming she had separated from her husband.

"It may have been a mistake on their part‚ maybe they got over excited thinking they have a scoop. But on the other hand‚ they also had their own troubles that they never discussed on air. I mean‚ the other one's problems just surfaced but she saw nothing wrong with splashing my personal life there‚ even though she has her own problems."

