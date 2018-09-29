Locals urged to travel more
Eastern Cape residents can still get to enjoy what’s on offer in their province and the country without having to break the bank. These were the words of Eastern Cape parks and tourism agency CEO Vuyani Dayimani, who says there has been a dip in the number of local tourists. “Our domestic numbers have taken a dip but we would like to encourage people to not be intimidated to travel and think they need to have lots of money.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.