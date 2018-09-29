Locals urged to travel more

Eastern Cape residents can still get to enjoy what’s on offer in their province and the country without having to break the bank. These were the words of Eastern Cape parks and tourism agency CEO Vuyani Dayimani, who says there has been a dip in the number of local tourists. “Our domestic numbers have taken a dip but we would like to encourage people to not be intimidated to travel and think they need to have lots of money.

