Smooth jazz for Chris Hani

Music lovers in the Chris Hani district can enjoy free jazz today. Topping the line-up of the artists performing at the Chris Hani Jazz Festival is veteran singer Tsepo Tshola, popularly known as The Village Pop. The event, hosted by Chris Hani District Municipality, starts at noon at Mlungisi Stadium.

