Sweet way to help sick children

About 3‚000 South Africans are preparing to bake 200‚000 cupcakes for the “sweetest day of the year” on Saturday. National Cupcake Day 4 Kids‚ an event to “bake” a difference in the lives of children with cancer‚ takes place at 79 malls in SA. Cupcakes of Hope founder Sandy Cipriano hopes this year’s event will break the record of R1.

