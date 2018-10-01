BCM wins games for sixth time
Team beats more than other 40 municipalities
A Buffalo City Metro team of more than 180 officials and councillors were once again crowned the 2018 Southern Africa Inter-Municipal Sports Association Games overall champions on the weekend. The week-long municipal games took place in eSwatini (Swaziland). The BCM team took part in various sports codes including soccer, netball, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, fishing, aerobics, athletics, cricket, golf, pool and darts.
